Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

