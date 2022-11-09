Barclays Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.8 %

PTON opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

