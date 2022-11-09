Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $166.20

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LHCG opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

