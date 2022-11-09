Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $166.20

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
LHC Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LHCG opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
