Barclays Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.