Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

