TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TACT stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 72,350 shares of company stock valued at $268,416 in the last ninety days. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

