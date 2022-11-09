Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $61.75

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. FMR LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

