Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $6.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CS opened at $4.18 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 159,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 209,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

