LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

