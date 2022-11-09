Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $596.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.