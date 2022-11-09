Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $596.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.
