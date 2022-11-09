FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Reduced by KeyCorp

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE ATI opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 269.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. ATI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

