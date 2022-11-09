Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CSII opened at $13.97 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
