Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $13.97 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

