BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

