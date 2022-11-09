Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $11.33

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hello Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Hello Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

