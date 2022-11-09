Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.37. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 49.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 73.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Integral Ad Science

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.