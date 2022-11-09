FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

AXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.19 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $49,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,511 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

