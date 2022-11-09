William Blair Weighs in on Bandwidth Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Shares of BAND stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $451.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.