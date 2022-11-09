Alteryx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alteryx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Alteryx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.60. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 930,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

