AcuityAds (ATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATY opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.96. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

