Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 248,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 234,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 122,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

