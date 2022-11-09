Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Target Price at $40.50

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shaw Communications Company Profile

SJR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.