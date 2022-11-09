FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Berry Stock Down 1.2 %

Berry Dividend Announcement

BRY opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $741.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.25. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 330,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 33.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 97,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.