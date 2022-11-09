Wag! Group (PET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wag! Group to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Wag! Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wag! Group Trading Up 2.3 %
PET opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.
