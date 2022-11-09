Wag! Group (PET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wag! Group to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Wag! Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PET opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

