Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $32.11

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

