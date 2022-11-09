LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com
In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
