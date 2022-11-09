Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $538.79

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.79.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

INTU stock opened at $382.57 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

