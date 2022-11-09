The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $358.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

