Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

NYSE:APO opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

