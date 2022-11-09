AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

