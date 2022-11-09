Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.42. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $292.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

