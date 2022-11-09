KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $66.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.04.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.