CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $16.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 5.5 %

About CNH Industrial

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

