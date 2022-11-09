One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.30 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.24% of One Stop Systems worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

