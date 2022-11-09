Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 157

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157 ($1.81).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 110 ($1.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 58.45 ($0.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.17. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £300.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,169.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.12%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

