Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.42 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.