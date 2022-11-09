Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $9.32

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Baozun Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.66 million. Analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

