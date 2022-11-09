D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 1.5 %

QBTS opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Several research firms recently commented on QBTS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

