D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 1.5 %
QBTS opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $13.23.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
