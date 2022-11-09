U.S. Energy (USEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Recommended Stories

