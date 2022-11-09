Poshmark (POSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.35. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Poshmark by 194.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 914,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 617,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Poshmark by 143.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,085 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

