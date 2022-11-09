Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 million.

TSE:GWR opened at C$17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.55. The stock has a market cap of C$407.65 million and a P/E ratio of 58.90. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.70 and a 1-year high of C$24.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 101.38%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

