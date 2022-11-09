Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rain Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

RAIN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Rain Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Rain Therapeutics

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

