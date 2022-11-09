Tenon Medical (TNON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 4.5 %

TNON stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

