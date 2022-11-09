Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.95 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

