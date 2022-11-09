Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Critical Analysis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.53 N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.95 $33.36 billion $1.09 82.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

57.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GigaCloud Technology and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amazon.com 2 1 41 0 2.89

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.82%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $151.91, indicating a potential upside of 68.83%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats GigaCloud Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

