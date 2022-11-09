Comparing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Splunk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 4.57 -$1.34 billion ($6.22) -12.06 WM Technology $193.15 million 0.91 $60.38 million $0.49 2.63

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Splunk and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -32.85% -396.11% -14.03% WM Technology 24.42% -66.26% -21.63%

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Splunk and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 9 19 0 2.68 WM Technology 0 4 3 0 2.43

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $127.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.78%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 178.29%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Splunk.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.