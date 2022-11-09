Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) versus Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Financial Analysis

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Apollo Endosurgery -56.74% -78.73% -32.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 11.87 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -1.72 Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 4.33 -$24.68 million ($1.02) -6.42

Analyst Ratings

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Assure and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Assure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

