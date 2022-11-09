FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted by Analyst

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $75.21 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.