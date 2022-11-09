FY2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,461,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 468,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 409,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.