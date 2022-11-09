DA Davidson Weighs in on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $69.92 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

