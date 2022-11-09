Contrasting BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) & Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 BRP 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. BRP has a consensus price target of $131.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.10%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than BRP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A BRP 8.48% -526.63% 14.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.39 -$127.56 million N/A N/A BRP $6.11 billion 0.87 $633.93 million $6.63 10.18

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.

Risk & Volatility

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP beats Tritium DCFC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The company also provides boats, pontoons, and jet boat and outboard engines, as well as related parts, accessories and apparel, and other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

